Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 12,906 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,055 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 12,906 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,087.3% during the first quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 147,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,149,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,023 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.77.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $209.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.35. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $218.80. The company has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.