Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys 784 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.0% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,319,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,724,306,000 after buying an additional 7,157,113 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,659,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,293,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,289,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,608,337,000 after acquiring an additional 749,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,789,254,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,915,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,954 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $110.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.56. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.53%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $275,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 165,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,190,168.70. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,104,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 620,268 shares in the company, valued at $68,489,992.56. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $5,236,245. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

