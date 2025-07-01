iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 771.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,793 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.54. The company has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

