Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 566.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 194.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 750,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,812,000 after purchasing an additional 495,087 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,467,000 after purchasing an additional 78,499 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $767.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.20 billion, a PE ratio of 127.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $669.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $586.72. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $288.07 and a 12 month high of $785.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. China Renaissance began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $740.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $654.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.