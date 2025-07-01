Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Position Increased by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,419,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 13.2% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $212,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cvfg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 563,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 68,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $69.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average of $62.94. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $69.15.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.