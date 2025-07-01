Smith Salley Wealth Management Takes $1.81 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Smith Salley Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 521,609.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,887,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,892 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,958,352,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Booking by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,283,000 after buying an additional 95,308 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Booking by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,499,000 after acquiring an additional 58,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 88,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,967,000 after acquiring an additional 50,605 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Trading Up 1.7%

Booking stock opened at $5,789.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5,301.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,956.47. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,799.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $20.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total value of $5,425,698.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,646 shares in the company, valued at $148,073,911.22. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank cut Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Booking from $5,580.00 to $5,820.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,388.37.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

