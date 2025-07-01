JNBA Financial Advisors Has $736,000 Stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $152.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.03. 3M Company has a one year low of $98.26 and a one year high of $156.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 96.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

