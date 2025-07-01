RKL Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,077,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 17,785.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,867,000 after purchasing an additional 502,961 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nucor by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,404,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,627,000 after purchasing an additional 474,274 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 507,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,235,000 after purchasing an additional 426,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,435,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,220,000 after purchasing an additional 384,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $1,303,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,080 shares in the company, valued at $12,265,209.60. The trade was a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $906,342.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,707,592.73. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,326 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,108 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:NUE opened at $129.73 on Tuesday. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $170.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Argus set a $155.00 target price on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

