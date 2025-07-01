C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CHRW. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.55.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $95.95 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $84.24 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.06 and its 200 day moving average is $97.93. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $555,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,441 shares in the company, valued at $6,959,782.22. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

