Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Sunday,Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Century Communities Stock Performance

NYSE CCS opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.09. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.43. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $108.42.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.38). Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $903.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Insider Activity at Century Communities

In other news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $80,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,786.66. This trade represents a 21.49% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,400 shares of company stock worth $130,426. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 533.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Century Communities by 142.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 336.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 104.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

