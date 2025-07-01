Guerra Advisors Inc Purchases 136 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Guerra Advisors Inc raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,436 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $355.10 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $655.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $354.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.47.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,576.46. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,478 shares of company stock worth $33,717,733 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.