Guerra Advisors Inc Purchases 136 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Guerra Advisors Inc raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,436 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
V opened at $355.10 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $655.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $354.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.47.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,576.46. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,478 shares of company stock worth $33,717,733 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.80.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
