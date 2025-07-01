Elevate Capital Advisors LLC Invests $971,000 in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Elevate Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in MarketAxess by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.78.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $223.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.84 and a 1 year high of $296.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.22.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $208.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.81 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.87%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

