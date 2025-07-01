PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Elevate Capital Advisors LLC

Elevate Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.7% of Elevate Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $74.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.44 and its 200-day moving average is $74.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,248. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,274.36. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

