Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Sells 1,597 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.8% of Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6,240.8% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 32,285,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31,776,656 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,986,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,801,000 after buying an additional 2,218,494 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,652,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,074,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,636,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,198,000 after acquiring an additional 186,147 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,302,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,115,000 after purchasing an additional 182,384 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI stock opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.55. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

