Next PLC (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

Next PLC (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.0009 per share on Monday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a 17.3% increase from Next’s previous dividend of $0.85.

Next Stock Performance

Shares of Next stock opened at $86.09 on Tuesday. Next has a 52-week low of $56.12 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.14 and a 200-day moving average of $72.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get Next alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Next from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

About Next

(Get Free Report)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Next Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.