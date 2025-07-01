Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) vs. BloomZ (NASDAQ:BLMZ) Financial Survey

BloomZ (NASDAQ:BLMZ – Get Free Report) and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BloomZ and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BloomZ 0 0 0 0 0.00 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C 1 2 4 1 2.63

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a consensus price target of $101.83, indicating a potential downside of 2.55%. Given Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C is more favorable than BloomZ.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BloomZ N/A N/A N/A Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BloomZ and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares BloomZ and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BloomZ $1.47 million 1.45 -$1.48 million N/A N/A Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $3.32 billion 7.86 -$99.78 million ($0.40) -261.25

BloomZ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C beats BloomZ on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BloomZ

BloomZ, Inc. is an audio producing and voice actor managing company. It offers audio production and voice acting educational services. It operates through audio production, VTuber management and voice actor workshop business lines. The Audio Production business provides audio production services for animations and video games. The VTuber Management business includes a virtual animated character with motion-capture technology. The Voice Actor Workshop business offers professional and practical voice acting educational services. The company was founded by Kazusa Esaki on October 17, 2017 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. It is also involved in the operation of the Formula 1 Paddock Club hospitality program; and provision of freight, logistical, and travel related services for the teams and other third parties, as well as the F2 and F3 race series. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

