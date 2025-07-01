Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target to $118.00

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 21.72% from the company’s previous close.

RDDT has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Reddit from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Reddit from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Reddit from $190.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.70.

Get Reddit alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RDDT

Reddit Price Performance

NYSE RDDT opened at $150.74 on Tuesday. Reddit has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $230.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 255.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.48.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $392.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($8.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reddit will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Reddit

In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $3,529,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 333,806 shares in the company, valued at $39,268,937.84. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $15,482,700.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 546,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,966,251.85. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 603,285 shares of company stock valued at $67,480,210. Company insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,437,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter worth approximately $795,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter.

Reddit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.