Best Oil Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 30th

Exxon Mobil, Procter & Gamble, and ServiceNow are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, production, refining, and distribution of crude oil and petroleum products. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to oil price movements and the profitability of firms operating in the oil sector. Because their performance often correlates with global energy demand and geopolitical factors, oil stocks can be more volatile than broader market indices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.12 on Monday, reaching $108.26. 5,611,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,683,470. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $466.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Shares of PG traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,433,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,418,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.58. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $156.58 and a 12 month high of $180.43.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,021.73. The company had a trading volume of 384,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,849. The company has a fifty day moving average of $985.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $964.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $211.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.77, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.96.

