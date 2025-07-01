Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (OTC:ERELY)

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0419 per share on Monday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd.
Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Price Performance
Shares of OTC:ERELY opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91.
