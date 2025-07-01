Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a 3.3% increase from Frontera Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Frontera Energy Price Performance
Shares of Frontera Energy stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. Frontera Energy has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80.
About Frontera Energy
