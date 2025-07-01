Head to Head Review: Envista (NVST) versus Its Rivals

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) is one of 143 publicly-traded companies in the “MED PRODUCTS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Envista to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Envista has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envista’s competitors have a beta of 0.61, indicating that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Envista and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Envista $2.51 billion -$1.12 billion -3.00 Envista Competitors $2.76 billion $241.69 million 3.77

Profitability

Envista’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Envista. Envista is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Envista and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envista -44.90% 4.07% 2.25% Envista Competitors -73.31% -49.28% -12.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Envista and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envista 1 9 4 1 2.33 Envista Competitors 761 3706 7491 284 2.60

Envista presently has a consensus price target of $20.23, suggesting a potential upside of 3.32%. As a group, “MED PRODUCTS” companies have a potential upside of 38.47%. Given Envista’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Envista has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.1% of shares of all “MED PRODUCTS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Envista shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of shares of all “MED PRODUCTS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Envista competitors beat Envista on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products. This segment also provides software packages, which include DTX Studio Implant; DTX Studio Lab; and DTX Studio Clinic, a software package offered with its imaging products. It offers its products under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, Ormco, Spark, Orascoptic, Damon, Insignia, AOA brands. The Equipment & Consumables segment provides dental equipment and supplies, including digital imaging systems, software, and other visualization/magnification systems; endodontic systems and related products; restorative materials, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents, and cements; and infection prevention products. This segment offers its products under the Dexis, DTX Studio, Kerr, Metrex, Total Care, Pentron, Optibond, Harmonize, Sonicfill, Sybron Endo, and CaviWipes to dental offices, clinics, and hospitals. Envista Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

