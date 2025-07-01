KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Increased by ABLE Financial Group LLC

ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its position in shares of KLA by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $895.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $784.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $726.89. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $551.33 and a fifty-two week high of $914.83. The firm has a market cap of $118.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. KLA had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 112.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on KLAC. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on KLA from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.39.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $53,803,042. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $21,291,492.34. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

