Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Acquires 181 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.8% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.6%

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $551.64 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $552.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.87.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

