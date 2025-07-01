JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 135 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $133.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.01 and a 200 day moving average of $118.08. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.48%.

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.47.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

