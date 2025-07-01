ABLE Financial Group LLC Has $677,000 Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

ABLE Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 124.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $419.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.83. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $384.51 and a one year high of $507.82. The firm has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 160.93%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

