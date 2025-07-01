ABLE Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

ABLE Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $4,904,000. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $551.64 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $552.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

