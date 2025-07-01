Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $1.15 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,281,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,993,000 after buying an additional 154,005 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,212,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,725,000 after acquiring an additional 212,267 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,687,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,645,000 after acquiring an additional 29,499 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,154,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,096,000 after purchasing an additional 340,267 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,881,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,477,000 after purchasing an additional 389,972 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP opened at $138.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $99.85 and a 1 year high of $139.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

