T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by ABLE Financial Group LLC

ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $96.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.08. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.49. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $190,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 44,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,214.27. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $93,876.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,994.78. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

