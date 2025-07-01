American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,425,000 after purchasing an additional 763,813 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,060,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,032,000 after buying an additional 543,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,808,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,174,000 after acquiring an additional 283,311 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,603,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,510,000 after acquiring an additional 716,229 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,047,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,983,000 after purchasing an additional 85,756 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $103.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $86.83 and a one year high of $110.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.62.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 71.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $991,683.44. The trade was a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. This trade represents a 43.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.