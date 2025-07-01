Impact Investors Inc Has $897,000 Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Impact Investors Inc lowered its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Impact Investors Inc’s holdings in Samsara were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Samsara by 262.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider Activity at Samsara

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $402,210.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 358,720 shares in the company, valued at $14,309,340.80. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 47,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $1,855,966.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 793,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,122,349.35. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,362,323 shares of company stock worth $98,213,010 in the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on IOT shares. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 target price on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler set a $53.00 price target on Samsara and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Samsara

Samsara Trading Up 0.6%

IOT opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.95. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of -181.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $366.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.44 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. Samsara’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.