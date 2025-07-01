Smith Group Asset Management LLC Has $25.04 Million Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,594 shares during the period. Okta accounts for about 1.9% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Smith Group Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Okta worth $25,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 167.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 3,507.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $58,268.49. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,021.28. This trade represents a 17.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $708,835.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,389.73. The trade was a 26.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,347. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta Price Performance

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $99.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.69, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.14 million. Okta had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Okta from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OKTA

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.