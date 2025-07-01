Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after buying an additional 1,952,615 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,010,000 after acquiring an additional 311,671 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after acquiring an additional 601,539 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,565,000 after purchasing an additional 154,064 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,288,912,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of VTV opened at $176.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.