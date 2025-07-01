Smith Group Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,560,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $804,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,555 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31,011.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,027,000 after buying an additional 986,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $106,904,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $104,466,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 882.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 437,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,186,000 after acquiring an additional 392,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela L. Carter sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total transaction of $1,169,728.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,229.66. This represents a 40.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total value of $855,796.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,829.02. This trade represents a 37.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,298. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $242.85 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.64 and a one year high of $247.01. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.39.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 44.82%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BR. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

