Impact Investors Inc Increases Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Impact Investors Inc increased its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Impact Investors Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Putney Financial Group LLC raised its stake in ASML by 322.2% in the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 740.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $801.39 on Tuesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $738.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $720.80. The company has a market capitalization of $315.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.74.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $913.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

