Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Takes Position in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,343.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. EQT Corporation has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.34, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

EQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Roth Capital began coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

