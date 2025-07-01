Impact Investors Inc Sells 2,469 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Impact Investors Inc lowered its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. Hims & Hers Health makes up 1.1% of Impact Investors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Impact Investors Inc’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 247.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 165.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 65,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $3,855,814.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 95,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,118.10. This trade represents a 40.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 17,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $1,021,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,649,576.50. The trade was a 5.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 703,218 shares of company stock valued at $35,130,249. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIMS opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $39.86. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $586.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

