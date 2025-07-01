28,610 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Purchased by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.1%

Dell Technologies stock opened at $122.63 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $150.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 10,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $1,285,244.73. Following the transaction, the director owned 938,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,958,704.53. This represents a 1.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This trade represents a 10.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,113,977 shares of company stock worth $1,471,321,229. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

