Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 85,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $54,981,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,406,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI stock opened at $172.29 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.46 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.26.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

FI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.23.

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

