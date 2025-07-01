Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 279 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 192.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on FI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.23.

Fiserv stock opened at $172.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.63 and a 200-day moving average of $200.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $146.46 and a one year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

