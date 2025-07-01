Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533,496 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,488,275,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,428,403,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,350 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $620.90 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $622.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $586.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

