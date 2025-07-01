Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 236 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,892,000. White & Co Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $331,591,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $620.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $615.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $622.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $586.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $582.84.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

