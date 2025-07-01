Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $597,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 95,531 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,386,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.67. The stock has a market cap of $163.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

