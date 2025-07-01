Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 76.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,117,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,220,000 after buying an additional 352,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,198,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,649 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,213,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,210,000 after acquiring an additional 80,972 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,947,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,810,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,267,000 after purchasing an additional 308,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $193,962.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,575,737.48. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $125,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,127,946.24. This trade represents a 77.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE HWM opened at $186.38 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.85 and a 12 month high of $187.51. The company has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.03%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

