Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Increases Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,859 shares in the company, valued at $20,903,607.27. The trade was a 18.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $193,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,737.48. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.8%

HWM stock opened at $186.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.85 and a 52 week high of $187.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.89 and a 200 day moving average of $137.59.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.03%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

