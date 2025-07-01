Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 58,966 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 1,945.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VGLT opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.84. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $63.41.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
