SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 529.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,438 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,090,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,456,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after buying an additional 639,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,550,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,061,000 after buying an additional 610,658 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,632,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $17,271,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 0.01.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

