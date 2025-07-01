Cidel Asset Management Inc. Invests $3 Million in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $10,102,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the topic of several research reports. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $4,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 247,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,242,820.97. The trade was a 16.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $583,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,101. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

