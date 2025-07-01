JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Position Trimmed by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.89. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

