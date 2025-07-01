CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) Stake Boosted by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 45.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 276,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,154 shares during the period. CMS Energy accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $20,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $961,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $161,794.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 69,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,121,121.31. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMS. Bank of America lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NYSE CMS opened at $69.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.14. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $76.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

