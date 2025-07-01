Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 111,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 990.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 119,967 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 108,961 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 131,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

About Ford Motor



Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

